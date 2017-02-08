Super Bowl helps family of fan who died during game grieve

Her last word before kickoff was "champagne"

New England Patriots' James White scores the winning touchdown during overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New England Patriots' James White scores the winning touchdown during overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BOSTON (AP) — The family of a Lincoln, Massachusetts woman who died halfway through the Super Bowl said the Patriots’ stunning come-from-behind win helped ease their grief.

The Boston Globe reports that Marilyn Kasputys, who battled Parkinsons’ disease and seven hip surgeries in the past 15 months, had tried to hold on for the Super Bowl. Her last word before kickoff Sunday was “champagne.”

About midway through the game, however, her family realized it was time to say goodbye to the 80-year-old former ice dancer.

When they checked the score again, the Patriots were already well on the way to their historic comeback.

Joy Prudek, one of Marilyn’s four daughters, said when they saw the end of the game, the family knew that her mother had helped pull the team to victory.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

