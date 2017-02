CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Exit 7 Theater’s Winter show of Steel Magnolias is coming up! Director Joe Van Allen, Becca Greene Van Horn who plays M’Lynn and Carina Savoie who plays Shelby joined us with more about the show!

Steel Magnolias

February 10, 11, 17 & 18 at 8 pm

February 12 & 19 at 2 pm

Exit 7 Theater, 37 Chestnut Street, Ludlow, MA

More info: (413) 583-4301 or at www.exit7players.org