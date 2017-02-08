Springfield mayor upset about refugee settlement in city

Says agencies are settling refugees in Springfield without properly coordinating with city

David McKay By Published: Updated:
sarno-flag

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s mayor says enough is enough! Mayor Domenic Sarno sent out a news release, after learning that several refugee families are set to arrive in the city this week.

In his release, Sarno cited the resettlement agency, Jewish Family Services of Western Massachusetts, saying “once again, these resettlement agencies, with no prior contact or coordination effort with our City departments, uses our Springfield as their ‘designated resettlement site.’”

Sarno says that he feels for these refugees, but the city has its own homelessness issues to deal with.

“You cannot continue to concentrate poverty on top of poverty. You’ll never be able to dig yourself out of a hole. So I have budget strains already,” Sarno told 22News.

The mayor went on to say that six to seven months of follow-through efforts from agencies with these families is inadequate, and leaves them without any structure. Sarno said it falls on the city’s neighborhoods and schools, and he is asking for more accountability.

Jewish Family Services resettled 3,100 refugees in this region between 2011 and 2015. They have not returned our calls.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s