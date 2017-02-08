Springfield mayor upset about refugee settlement in city

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s mayor says enough is enough! Mayor Domenic Sarno sent out a news release, after learning that several refugee families are set to arrive in the city this week.

In his release, Sarno cited the resettlement agency, Jewish Family Services of Western Massachusetts, saying “once again, these resettlement agencies, with no prior contact or coordination effort with our City departments, uses our Springfield as their ‘designated resettlement site.’”

Sarno says that he feels for these refugees, but the city has its own homelessness issues to deal with.

“You cannot continue to concentrate poverty on top of poverty. You’ll never be able to dig yourself out of a hole. So I have budget strains already,” Sarno told 22News.

The mayor went on to say that six to seven months of follow-through efforts from agencies with these families is inadequate, and leaves them without any structure. Sarno said it falls on the city’s neighborhoods and schools, and he is asking for more accountability.

Jewish Family Services resettled 3,100 refugees in this region between 2011 and 2015. They have not returned our calls.