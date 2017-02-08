Southwick residents stuck up before Thursday’s winter storm

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – With snow moving in, residents in rural towns geared up at grocery stores Wednesday evening.

Some Southwick residents said living further from the city means they have to get what they can before the snow starts. With this much notice, they can avoid long drives on slippery roads.

Linda Tersavich of Southwick told 22News she had waited too long to shop for food and flashlights. “If this store is out of things then we have to drive a little bit further to get the things that we need, because we don’t have several stores in town, we have one big grocery store and that’s it, and that does serve the region.”

Residents were mostly stocking up on food. Others said they stock up on flashlights and batteries at the start of the season to last them all winter long.