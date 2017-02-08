Snowstorm not likely to have an impact on Mass. drought

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Don’t expect Thursday’s snowstorm to bring an end to western Massachusetts’ nearly yearlong drought.

The Cobble Mountain Reservoir is the main source of Springfield’s water supply. The Reservoir would need an additional 23 inches of rain to end the drought.

The Springfield water and sewer commission’s Joyce Mulvaney told 22News, even a major snowstorm won’t erase the deficit. She said, “Any precipitation in a drought is helpful. If you look at the snow ratio, show to precipitation, ratio, 10-15 inches of snow equates to about 1 inch of rainfall.”

The Cobble Mountain Reservoir remains 8% below what it should be during a non-drought season.