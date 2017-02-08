Seattle cuts funding to Wells Fargo over pipeline support

The Army approved the final permit for the project

Alison Morrow, KING Published: Updated:
nc_seattlebank0207_mezzn

(KING) Seattle, Washington became the first major city to cut financial ties with Wells Fargo over the Dakota Access Pipeline on Tuesday.

In a unanimous vote, city council members divested $3 million from the bank as a part of passing an ordinance dealing with city funds and ethical banking standards.

The vote prompted “water is life!” chants from crowds packing the city council chambers to witness what they believe will send shockwaves of hope all the way to Standing Rock.

This comes a day after efforts to stop the pipeline took a major blow, when the Army approved the final permit for the project.

Click here to read more.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s