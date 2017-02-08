President Trump wasn’t kidding about building the wall

(CNN) – President Trump is moving forward with building a wall along the Mexican border. It was a campaign promise Trump says is essential in stopping the flow of illegal immigrants, and he says he wasn’t kidding.

The idea of building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border isn’t terribly popular in border communities, even among Trump supporters like Greg Henington. He runs an outdoor adventure business in the remote big bend region of West Texas. Henington calls the border wall idea “ludicrous.”

Henington said, “The wall is not going to make a difference one way or another. It’ just going to cost a ton of money and look dumb.”

Speaking to the National Sheriffs’ Association, Donald Trump vowed again the wall is coming. He said, “The wall is getting designed right now. Many people say Trump was only kidding with the wall. I wasn’t kidding. I don’t kid. I don’t kid.”

At times, it appears Trump still envisions moving quickly to build a solid border wall running seamlessly from South Texas to southern California. But it’s not clear if Trump’s vision will become reality. In a congressional hearing Tuesday, Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said the wall will likely be built in pieces and there may be gaps.

Kelly said, “The president has tasked me to take a look at what we need along the southern border. There’s not one single solution. But, for sure, barriers and patrolling is a big part of it.”

Along the nearly 2,000 mile southern U.S. border, there is about 700 miles of fencing and barricades already in place. In Sasabe, Arizona, a steel, see-through fence stretches for several miles. But as you approach the end of town, it abruptly comes to an end, like these border fences often do, as it stretches out into rugged, remote terrain in the Arizona desert.

In the past, Donald Trump has said he wants the wall to be a solid, impenetrable wall, unlike what exists in most parts of the border today.

Secretary Kelly says federal agents on the ground want barriers they can see through, not solid walls that Trump has mentioned. And that there are some areas that might not need a wall at all.