Preparing for Thursday’s snowstorm

Winter Storm Warning begins Thursday morning

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Just one week after Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter, western Massachusetts has a snowstorm headed its way.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of western Massachusetts from 4:00 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, as the storm is expected to bring several inches of snow to the region.

22News Reporter Alessandra Martinez is finding out what Hampshire County residents and stores are doing in preparation for Thursday’s storm. See what you can do to prepare on 22News starting at 5:00.

