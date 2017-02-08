Possible MGM competitor now open in Albany area

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WWLP) – A possible competitor for MGM Springfield opened its doors at noontime Wednesday. The $330 million Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady, New York is now open to the public.

The casino, which features more than 1,000 slot machines and 67 gaming tables, could keep customers from the Albany area away from MGM’s resort, which is under construction in Springfield.

That is not the only possible competitor. The tribes that run Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun are hoping to open up a new casino in either Windsor Locks or East Windsor, Connecticut.

22News reporter Matt Caron traveled to Schenectady to get a look at the new casino, and to look into the question of “how many casinos is too many casinos?” Will people travel to destination resorts to do their gaming, or will they gamble locally? See what he found out tonight on 22News starting at 5:00.

