Photos: Raccoon with head stuck in jar

Animal had to be rescued from a tree

Photos courtesy: Massachusetts Environmental Police Facebook)
Photos courtesy: Massachusetts Environmental Police Facebook)

CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A volunteer firefighter climbed a tree in Chesterfield to rescue a raccoon with his climbing gear and a catch pole. Chesterfield Police, fire and the Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers all offered assistance from a concerned caller.

According to a Facebook post by the Massachusetts Environmental Police, on Friday, February 3, 2017 the raccoon was snared and dropped into a blanket. The Environmental Police were able to remove the jar and release the raccoon back into the wild.

