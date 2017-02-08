Parking bans across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a listing of parking bans in communities across western Massachusetts. We will continue to update the list as new parking bans come in.

Belchertown : Winter parking ban in effect. No on-street parking between 11:00 P.M. and 7:00 A.M. until April 1. Also, no parking that interferes with snow removal operations during or after a snow storm.

: Winter parking ban in effect. No on-street parking between 11:00 P.M. and 7:00 A.M. until April 1. Also, no parking that interferes with snow removal operations during or after a snow storm. Agawam : No on-street parking from 6:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 9 until 6:00 A.M. on Friday, February 10.

: No on-street parking from 6:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 9 until 6:00 A.M. on Friday, February 10. Holland : Winter parking restriction in effect through March 31. No on-street parking allowed.

: Winter parking restriction in effect through March 31. No on-street parking allowed. Holyoke : Winter parking ban in effect from 5:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 8 through 8:00 A.M. Friday, February 10. No parking on the ODD side of any street, unless otherwise posted.

: Winter parking ban in effect from 5:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 8 through 8:00 A.M. Friday, February 10. No parking on the ODD side of any street, unless otherwise posted. Orange : Winter parking ban in effect. No on-street parking between 2:00 A.M. and 6:00 A.M.

: Winter parking ban in effect. No on-street parking between 2:00 A.M. and 6:00 A.M. Westfield: No on-street parking from 12:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 9 until further notice.