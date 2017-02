WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor trailer has rolled onto its side on the connector road from the Mass Pike to I-91 in West Springfield.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Dustin Fitch told 22News the crash has caused minor injuries.

Traffic is getting by the crash, which happened near the Holyoke city line. The tractor trailer is still laying on its side on the Pike’s Exit 4 ramp before it splits for I-91 north and southbound.

#MAtraffic TT crash is the Pike x.4 to I-91's x.14. Rollover is on connector before it splits for I-91 NB & SB. {2of2} https://t.co/bf40vVSohC — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 8, 2017