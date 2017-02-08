Mountain Road in Easthampton to close for snowstorm

Roadway to close at 9:00, stay shut down for duration of storm

By Published: Updated:
mountain road closed

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The threat of heavy snow has caused the City of Easthampton to make plans to shut down Mountain Road (Route 141).

According to a news release sent to 22News by Easthampton Police, Mountain Road will close at 9:00 Thursday morning, and will remain shut down through the duration of the storm.

The steep roadway, which runs along Mount Tom and connects Easthampton and Holyoke, is often shut down during inclement weather.

To see how much snow to expect, and when, check out the latest 22News Storm Team Forecast.

