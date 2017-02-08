More than 300 bags of heroin seized in Springfield drug bust

The heroin bags had the logo “Clean Money”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Narcotic Detectives raided a home on Standish Street, Tuesday night, after an extensive drug investigation.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, the detectives raided the house at 15 Standish Street around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. He said one person was arrested, 55-year-old Jorge Vasquez, who allegedly lived at the house investigated.

Delaney said the detectives seized 310 bags of Heroin stamped with the logo “Clean Money”, 12 bags of Cocaine, and $400 in cash. Vasquez was charged with the following:

  • Distribution Class A heroin
  • Possession of Class A heroin with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Class B cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Vasquez will be held overnight and arraigned in Springfield District Court on Wednesday.

