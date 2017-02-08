Mass. father killed while helping son stuck on icy road

(CNN) – The dangerous winter weather in the northeast has caused a number of wrecks. One of them is a tragic accident outside of Boston that killed a man helping his son.

Sheila Flynn understands the cause of the accident this morning that killed her husband, Joe, but that doesn’t make it much easier to deal with the grief.

Joe Flynn was hit at the bottom of hill where Brookline Street meets Greendale Avenue in Needham. He was helping his son, who had just had a minor accident there, and called for help. A flash freeze paved the road in black ice.

The ice caused another car to lose control, sliding right into Joe, pinning him between the two vehicles. The family man and insurance executive died a short time later.

Needham police say they responded to 25 accidents Wednesday morning. This appears to be just that: a tragic fatal crash.

Chief John Schlittler of the Needham Police said, “At this time there are no charges, but we’re going to wait until the end of the investigation.”

For the Flynn family, nothing can change the new, bitter reality. Their beloved patriarch, a Needham native, is gone.