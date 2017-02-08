Man proposes during Super Bowl commercial

(CNN) – One woman gets the surprise of a lifetime when her boyfriend proposes on a super bowl commercial.

Kourtney Myers said, “I was really shocked.”

Chris Garguilo said, “Amazing. It’s absolutely amazing how this happened!”

Chris Garguilo and Kourtney Myers, together forever, thanks to a local contest.

They met in college five years ago, and have been together ever since. But when Chris knew she was the one, he went ring shopping. It was at Northeastern Fine Jewelers where he was presented with the opportunity of a lifetime.

Chris Garguilo noted, “I freaked out, shut my office door, shut my blinds and was like ‘woah.”

Mike Eckert, his friend, said, “He would go to buy a ring and he would win a contest and it would come on during the Super Bowl.”