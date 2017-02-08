Man proposes during Super Bowl commercial

The couple met in college five years ago, and have been together ever since

Joshua Rultenberg, CNN Published: Updated:
propose

(CNN) – One woman gets the surprise of a lifetime when her boyfriend proposes on a super bowl commercial.

Kourtney Myers said, “I was really shocked.”

Chris Garguilo said, “Amazing. It’s absolutely amazing how this happened!”

Chris Garguilo and Kourtney Myers, together forever, thanks to a local contest.

They met in college five years ago, and have been together ever since. But when Chris knew she was the one, he went ring shopping. It was at Northeastern Fine Jewelers where he was presented with the opportunity of a lifetime.

Chris Garguilo noted, “I freaked out, shut my office door, shut my blinds and was like ‘woah.”

Mike Eckert, his friend, said, “He would go to buy a ring and he would win a contest and it would come on during the Super Bowl.”

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s