Make sure your snow blower works before a snow storm hits

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – It is extremely important to make sure your snow blower works before the snow begins. A lot of people only find out that their snow blower isn’t working or something is wrong during the snow storm.

22News went to AllPower in Granby where they repair snow blowers as well as sell them. Sales Manager Doug Huertin told 22News that their call volume and in-store visits from customers increases when snow is in the forecast.

Being prepared and making sure your snow blower works, Doug says, can save you a lot of time and money. “Definitely clean the fuel, check the tire pressure, and start it ahead of time,” he suggested. “Don’t wait for snow on the ground.”

Because of the lack of snow this winter a lot of people’s snow blowers haven’t been touched as much. AllPower also told 22News that they will be working throughout the snow storm on Thursday in case of any problems.