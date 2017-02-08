Kennedy family members active in politics

(AP) – By announcing his bid for Illinois governor in 2018, Chris Kennedy joins a long list of politically influential family members. Here are some other Kennedy relatives who are or have been involved in public service:

Joseph P. Kennedy was a financier and served as an ambassador to Great Britain under President Franklin Roosevelt. He was father to one U.S. president, John F. Kennedy, and two U.S. senators, Robert F. Kennedy Sr. and Edward Kennedy. He died in 1969 at age 81.

John F. Kennedy, son of Joseph and Rose Kennedy, 35th president of the United States, was assassinated in November 1963, at the age of 46, after serving less than three years. He was the youngest president ever elected and the first Roman Catholic. His book, “Profiles in Courage,” won the Pulitzer Prize in history.

Robert F. Kennedy, the seventh child of Joseph and Rose Kennedy, was named U.S. attorney general after his brother’s election in 1960. He was elected U.S. senator from New York in 1964. In 1968, during his campaign for the presidency, he was shot and killed in Los Angeles, moments after winning the California Democratic primary.

Edward M. Kennedy, the youngest of nine children of Joseph P. and Rose Kennedy, was elected to the U.S. Senate from Massachusetts in 1962 and served until his death in August 2009 at the age of 77.

Jean Kennedy Smith, 88, sister of the late President John Kennedy, served as ambassador to Ireland under President Bill Clinton.

Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, 65, the oldest child of Robert and Ethel Kennedy, served two terms as Maryland’s lieutenant governor but lost her bid for governor in 2002.

Caroline Bouvier Kennedy, 59, is the lone surviving child of the late President John F. Kennedy. She was appointed by President Barack Obama to become U.S. ambassador to Japan, the first woman to hold that post. Kennedy is an attorney and author, and is married with three children.

Joseph P. “Joe” Kennedy III, 36, son of former Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy II and Sheila Rauch Kennedy, is serving his third term in the U.S. House representing Massachusetts.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., 63, is one of 11 children of Robert and Ethel Kennedy; his father was attorney general and a U.S. senator from New York. Robert Jr is an environmental activist and heads the Waterkeeper group to protect rivers. A vocal vaccination skeptic, Kennedy recently said that President Donald Trump asked him to chair a commission on vaccine safety.

Patrick J. Kennedy, 49, son of Sen. Edward “Ted” Kennedy, served eight terms in the U.S. House representing Rhode Island.

Robert Sargent “Bobby” Shriver III, 62, brother of former first lady of California Maria Shriver and son of Eunice and and Sargent Shriver, was a member of Santa Monica City Council and served as mayor in 2010 for eight months.

Mark Kennedy Shriver, 52, son of Robert “Sargent” and Eunice Kennedy Shriver, served in the Maryland legislature from 1995-2003.

Robert “Sargent” Shriver Jr., the Kennedy in-law whose career included directing the Peace Corps, fighting poverty and, less successfully, running for office, died in 2011 at the age of 95. His death came less than two years after the death of his wife, Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver. He and his wife had five children, including Maria Shriver, who was married to Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 69, bodybuilder, actor, former California governor and now host of the TV show “The Apprentice,” was born in Austria and became a naturalized American citizen in 1983. He married journalist and book author, Maria Shriver, in 1986. The couple has four children; they separated in 2011.

