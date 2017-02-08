Inside Arrow – Bratva

(CW) – Executive Producer Wendy Mericle talks about the next episode of Arrow.

A mission takes Oliver (Stephen Amell), Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and team to Russia where they meet up with Oliver’s old friend, Anatoly (guest star David Nykl).

Meanwhile, fresh out of rehab, Lance (Paul Blackthorne) returns to the mayor’s office ready to get back to work. However, when Susan (guest star Carly Pope) asks for an interview with Lance to discuss his addiction, he balks and it’s up to Rene (guest star Rick Gonzalez) to help keep things on track.

Ben Bray directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama & Emilio Ortega Aldrich (#512). The episode airs on February 8, 2017.

