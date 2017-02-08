Icy roads cause several minor car accidents in Hampden County

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Freezing rain and cold temperatures have caused several minor car accidents across western Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Holyoke Police Sgt. John Sevigne told 22News there were two minor car crashes in Holyoke overnight. He said they were “fender benders,” and no one was hurt. Sevigne also said they called the DPW around midnight due to the icy conditions. The DPW then sent out two trucks to salt and sand the roads in preparation for the morning commute.

Over in Westfield, a car crashed on Valley Drive at around 4:00 a.m. Westfield Police Sgt. Mike Kane told 22News it was a single car crash, and no one was hurt.

A road was temporarily closed in Granby overnight due to the icy conditions. Police were able to reopen it after additional trucks were sent out to salt and sand.

