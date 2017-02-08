Icy conditions early Wednesday morning, milder by midday

The mild air won't stick around for long.

(WWLP) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 7:00 a.m. Wednesday due to icy roads after freezing rain moved through earlier in the morning.

Cold air is hanging around Wednesday morning, and with early morning rain, there’s been several reports of icy roads. Even main roads could have ice on them, so drivers should give themselves extra time to get to work and school.

The freezing rain has ended with some lingering drizzle. Winds will start to pick up along with partial sunshine helping to get temperatures to near 50 in the lower Pioneer Valley, but will remain cooler in the 40s north of the Mass. Pike. Highs today will likely happen close to midday.

The mild air won’t stick around for long. Colder air will already start moving back in Wednesday afternoon, and overnight the temperatures should drop into the 20s. Plowable snow is expected to start falling before sunrise Thursday.

