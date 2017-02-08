How does MGM Springfield plan to deal with casino competition?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An MGM Springfield Spokesman told 22News, “They’re confident that their innovative design, marketing plan and strong brand will make the Springfield casino a premiere destination.”

MGM Springfield is scheduled to open in the fall of 2018, and already competitors are hoping to take customers away. When Massachusetts approved casino gambling in 2011, there were fewer options.

Springfield picked MGM as a casino host In April 2013; 6 months later New York expanded its gambling law, and on Wednesday, 3 years later, New York’s Rivers Casino opened its doors in Schenectady.

The Connecticut tribes that run Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods casinos want to build a joint casino in Windsor Locks to also compete with MGM Springfield.

MGM Springfield’s Carole Brennan told 22News, “MGM Springfield is well positioned to be a leader in New England’s multi-billion dollar gaming market.”

Connecticut is motivated; tribes recently said the state stands to lose $702-million and 9,300 jobs once MGM Springfield opens.