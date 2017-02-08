Holyoke Police identify Sunglass Hut theft suspects

Lt. Jim Albert credited 22News with helping to identify the suspects

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police said they “got a lot of calls” that helped them identify four people who may be involved in the theft of several pair of expensive sun glass frames from the Sunglass Hut at the Holyoke Mall.

Holyoke Police Lt Jim Albert told 22News on Wednesday, “We have identified all four, and complaints will be brought against at least two of them, and possibly all four.”

Lt. Albert credited 22News for publishing the surveillance photographs of the three men and one woman Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. He said several of the people who called in tips said they recognized the subjects from the 22News broadcasts.

Lt. Albert said Tuesday night that the suspects had stolen multiple pairs of high end sun glasses with a value between $1,000 and $1,500. He said complaints would be processed, and at least two and possibly all four of these people would be issued summonses and face larceny charges in court.

Sunglass Hut Larceny Suspects (Photo Courtesy: Holyoke Police Department)
