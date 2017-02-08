Governor Baker to announce nominee for state’s highest court

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is planning to announce a nominee for an upcoming vacancy on the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.

Baker will make the announcement Wednesday. It will be the fourth time the Republican governor has filled a vacancy on the seven-member court.

The nominee, if confirmed by the Governor’s Council, will replace Justice Margot Botsford who will step down after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70 in March.

Baker last year filled three seats on the court with Associate Justices Frank Gaziano, David Lowy and Kimberly Budd.

Baker isn’t done with the court yet.

Justice Geraldine Hines will also hit the retirement age later this year, giving Baker the chance to name a fifth member of the court — all within the first three years of his first term.