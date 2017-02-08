From warm weather to a big snowstorm… how???

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been a crazy weather week in western Massachusetts! A southwest wind helped bump the temperatures to well above average on Wednesday, but as Wednesday night comes around, those winds are changing direction. The winds will be coming from the northwest, blowing in cold air through the night.

By Thursday morning, it will be perfectly cold for some wintry weather, which will all fall in the form of snow.

The storm has been developing to our southwest. It will develop strengthening low pressure, which will move just offshore; blowing winds counterclockwise around it. With cold air in place and moisture coming off the ocean, we can expect plenty of snow accumulation.

