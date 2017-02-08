From warm weather to a big snowstorm… how???

Nick Bannin By Published: Updated:
storm-development

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been a crazy weather week in western Massachusetts! A southwest wind helped bump the temperatures to well above average on Wednesday, but as Wednesday night comes around, those winds are changing direction. The winds will be coming from the northwest, blowing in cold air through the night.

By Thursday morning, it will be perfectly cold for some wintry weather, which will all fall in the form of snow.

The storm has been developing to our southwest. It will develop strengthening low pressure, which will move just offshore; blowing winds counterclockwise around it. With cold air in place and moisture coming off the ocean, we can expect plenty of snow accumulation.

More Information:
Local Forecast Severe WX Text Alerts
Temperatures Severe WX Email Alerts
Weather News WWLP 22News WX App
Interactive Radar Live Area Webcams
Interactive Radar
Interactive Radar
Live Radar
Live Radar
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
National
National
Northeast
Northeast
Midwest
Midwest
Northwest
Northwest
Southeast
Southeast
Southwest
Southwest

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s