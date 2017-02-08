Former UMass football player has died

Donations can be made to his scholarship fund

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy UMass Athletics
Photo courtesy UMass Athletics

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A former UMass Minutemen football player has died.

Micheal Boland died suddenly at his home in Maryland Saturday, UMass Athletics said in a release sent to 22News.

Boland was a team captain and earned All-Independent honors as a senior after the 2016 season.

“Michael was a very special person,” Head Coach Mark Whipple said. “He was an offensive captain and a role model for the young people on our football team, on the field and in the classroom.”

The UMass alum played in 43 career games, most of which he played at right guard.

“We are extremely saddened by Michael’s passing and send our heartfelt condolences to the Boland family,” Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford said. “Michael was a special young man whose considerable success in the classroom, in competition and in the community positively influenced our football program and this University.”

His family is holding visiting hours and a memorial mass at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Potomac, Maryland beginning Friday at 10 a.m.

Donations may be made to the Michael M. Boland, Jr. Scholarship Fund at Georgetown Preparatory School at the address below:

Georgetown Preparatory School
10900 Rockville Pike
North Bethesda, Maryland 20852

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s