Former UMass football player has died

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A former UMass Minutemen football player has died.

Micheal Boland died suddenly at his home in Maryland Saturday, UMass Athletics said in a release sent to 22News.

Boland was a team captain and earned All-Independent honors as a senior after the 2016 season.

“Michael was a very special person,” Head Coach Mark Whipple said. “He was an offensive captain and a role model for the young people on our football team, on the field and in the classroom.”

The UMass alum played in 43 career games, most of which he played at right guard.

“We are extremely saddened by Michael’s passing and send our heartfelt condolences to the Boland family,” Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford said. “Michael was a special young man whose considerable success in the classroom, in competition and in the community positively influenced our football program and this University.”

His family is holding visiting hours and a memorial mass at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Potomac, Maryland beginning Friday at 10 a.m.

Donations may be made to the Michael M. Boland, Jr. Scholarship Fund at Georgetown Preparatory School at the address below:

Georgetown Preparatory School

10900 Rockville Pike

North Bethesda, Maryland 20852