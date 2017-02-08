Firefighter clown faces child porn charges

KJRH's Corley Peel Published: Updated:
An Oklahoma firefighter, and member of a group who dress up like clowns and talk to kids about fire safety, has been arrested on charges of possessing and distributing child porn.
An Oklahoma firefighter, and member of a group who dress up like clowns and talk to kids about fire safety, has been arrested on charges of possessing and distributing child porn.

(KJRH) A Muskogee firefighter is behind bars on complaints of child pornography. Police arrested 30-year-old Zack Perry on Friday, accusing him of possessing and distributing child porn.

According to the Fire Department, Perry is apart of its clown society, a group of firefighters who dress up like clowns and talk to kids about fire safety.

During the investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for Melissa Skelton for child sexual abuse and conspiracy to commit child sexual abuse.

Additional charges against Perry are being forwarded to the district attorney for review. The charges include human trafficking, child sexual abuse, and conspiracy to commit child sexual abuse.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2kOEMYp

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s