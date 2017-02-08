Exhibit encourages parents to look for signs of drug abuse

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The epidemic of drug abuse continues here in western Massachusetts, and for parents, it can sometimes be difficult to know whether their children are using. With that in mind, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni was at the Holyoke Mall Wednesday to unveil “Hidden in Plain Sight,” an exhibit that recreates a teen’s room, to show parents what to look for.

Kirk Jonah of West Springfield lost his son to a drug overdose last year. He told 22News that it is important for parents to be active, and search for any possible signs of drug abuse in their children. He said that it is important for parents to know what is going on, and not to be concerned about upsetting their children.

Gulluni said that items such as spoons in your children’s room or backpack could be an indication that they are using illegal drugs.

The exhibit was made possible by the West Springfield CARE Coalition and the Hampden County Addiction Task Force.