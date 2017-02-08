Easthampton man pleads guilty to child porn charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Easthampton man pleaded guilty on multiple charges Wednesday, after he was caught in 2015 with about 110 photos of child porn on his cell phone.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney William Weinreb, 38-year-old James J. Smith pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Springfield to the following charges:

Six counts of distribution of child pornography

One count of transportation of child pornography

One count of receipt of child pornography

One count of possession of child pornography

Smith’s home was searched back in January of 2015 by law enforcement, and when they looked in his cell phone, more than a hundred child porn photos were found, including photos of a known 8-year-old girl, Weinreb said.

Weinreb said Smith also emailed and sent massages through Craigslist with multiple people to discuss “the sexual abuse of children.” He would then distribute child porn involving children 10-years-old and younger, and received photos in return.

If the plea agreement is accepted, Smith will be sentenced to between 120 months and 151 months in prison, and 10 years of supervised release. Weinreb said the judge scheduled sentencing for May 4th.

NOTE: Acting United States Attorney William D. Weinreb; Harold H. Shaw, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division; Colonel Richard D. McKeon, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police; Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper; and Easthampton Police Chief Robert Alberti, made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex J. Grant of Weinreb’s Springfield Branch Office is prosecuting the case.