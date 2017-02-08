Dr. Phil – “A questionable will and a suspect twin: Craziest catfish story of them all?”

Dr. Phil uncovers a massive secret that changes everything

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – In part 2 of one of the most bizarre love stories to come across Dr. Phil’s stage, with Ryan and Suzanne both accusing each other of manipulation, what exactly does Suzanne’s twin sister Michelle’s will say, and is Ryan really entitled to it?

As the inconsistencies pile up, Dr. Phil uncovers a massive secret that changes everything.

You won’t want to miss the explosive conclusion to this fascinating story of lies, deception and emotional extortion!

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

