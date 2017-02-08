Committee votes to close Granville Village School

The district could save close to $1-million

By Published: Updated:
granvilleschool

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southwick, Tolland, and Granville Regional School Committee voted during Wednesday’s meeting to close the Granville Village School.

According to Superintendent Jen Willard, since the committee voted to close Granville Village, they will be able to close the school at the end of the school year, instead of in the middle of the school year.

As 22News has been reporting, the district could save close to $1-million with the school closing, but that means 78 students in grades K through 6 would need to be bussed to Southwick. Some parents and students protested the school’s closure prior to the meeting.

At 10 on the CW Springfield and at 11 on 22News, Reporter Hayley Crombleholme will have a Live Report with details from the meeting.

Related Granville Village School Coverage:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s