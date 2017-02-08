Committee votes to close Granville Village School

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southwick, Tolland, and Granville Regional School Committee voted during Wednesday’s meeting to close the Granville Village School.

According to Superintendent Jen Willard, since the committee voted to close Granville Village, they will be able to close the school at the end of the school year, instead of in the middle of the school year.

As 22News has been reporting, the district could save close to $1-million with the school closing, but that means 78 students in grades K through 6 would need to be bussed to Southwick. Some parents and students protested the school’s closure prior to the meeting.

