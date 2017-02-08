Catholic college may soon open in Franklin County

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Plans are in the works to turn a former prep school campus in Franklin County into a college. Thomas Aquinas College, a Catholic institution based in Santa Paula, California, has plans to open a satellite campus at a Northfield property formerly owned by the Northfield-Mount Hermon School.

The property has sat vacant for years after Northfield-Mount Hermon moved all their operations to their main campus in Gill.

The National Christian Foundation now has control over the property, and they gave it to Thomas Aquinas College. 22News spoke with the college’s president about when they expect to open, and how the process will work.