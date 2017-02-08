Buckland asking residents to help fund the reconstruction of garage

BUCKLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Buckland wants to update their town garage.

“It’s time to have a highway garage for sure,” said Barbara Schauer of Buckland. “It’s a mess, it’s in my neighborhood and it absolutely cannot be used.”

The town needed a two-thirds town meeting majority to approve borrowing up to $2.5 million to renovate the current building on Sears Street Extension in Buckland. But they came up short, with just fifty percent in agreement.

Even though not enough members at the Town Meeting Tuesday night were in favor of borrowing money from residents through taxes to renovate the town garage, the town still had an election Wednesday asking residents if they’d be okay with it.

“Sometimes small towns especially need to have access to borrow funds to do what they need to do and it’s tough to do in today’s economic environment,” said James Sullivan of Buckland.

Buckland’s Select-Board is trying to determine the total cost of construction and how much money they would need from property owners.

“We’re going to go back to the drawing board,” said Dena Willmore, member of the Board of Selectmen in Buckland. “We have to bring that building up to code and right now we’re trying to get a handle on what that means in terms of dollars.”

Wilmore said the town purchased the current building knowing it would need to be upgraded. If the building isn’t fixed, the town will have to vacate it.

If voters approve, the next town meeting will address plans for the town garage. Buckland residents can vote until 8pm Wednesday night.