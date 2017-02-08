Boston prepares for Thursday’s snowstorm

BOSTON, Mass. (CNN) – Kids played kickball on the common and joggers got in a final run. Just before Boston gets hit with its biggest snow storm in years.

Mayor Marty Walsh said, “This actually might be the biggest one my administration’s encountered.”

Mayor Walsh says all schools will be closed Thursday. A snow emergency and parking ban will kick in starting at 10 am and the city will try and get all homeless people into shelters.

Mayor Walsh said, “We want people to stay indoors as much as possible. Dress in layers when you’re outside. We’re not encouraging people to take cars, we’re encouraging that it’s going to be hazardous travel so we want you to stay off the roads.

The MBTA and commuter-line operator, Keolis, say they’re ready for the storm. Workers spread salt on outdoor platforms today. But some commuters plan to ride out the storm from home.

Reporter: “How well do you think the commuter line will perform?”

Michelle Krejmas, a commuter said, “Um, they haven’t been bad this winter, however it’s just easier for me not to have to come and deal with all of this fun stuff.”

The mayor says this storm is likely to be bigger than the one we saw about a month ago. Not good news for Tyson Jones, a school worker, whose job includes shoveling snow.

Reporter: “So tomorrow could be a very brutal day?”

Jones: “Still more work on my back for tomorrow. I’m just prepared that’s all that matters. I’m ready.”