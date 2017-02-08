Bodycam shows traffic stop shooting

(WPBN/NBC News) Recently released body-camera footage shows a Michigan sheriff’s deputy shooting at an oncoming truck during a DUI traffic stop.

The man who was shot and wounded by the deputy, Steve Martin, was charged with attempted murder.

Martin claims he was just moving his truck to block oncoming traffic from hitting his son.

Steve’s son, Jared Martin, was pulled over by a Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Deputy in October when they said he was driving with a flat tire and a tail light out.

After a series of sobriety tests, the deputy gave Jared a breathalyzer. In the video, the deputy tells Jared he blew a .175, more than twice the legal limit.

When the deputy tried to put Jared in handcuffs, he demanded to go the bathroom. Things got out of hand quickly and Jared was tased.

Jared’s father, Steve, had been waiting across the street and drove towards Jared and the deputy.

