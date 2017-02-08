Ben & Jerry’s moving forward with Vermont expansion plans

Company hopes to open new buildings in the fall.

Associated Press Published: Updated:
ben & jerrys vegan

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — Ben & Jerry’s says it is moving forward with plans to expand its manufacturing facility in St. Albans, Vermont.

The ice cream company announced Tuesday that the roughly $14 million, 40,000-square-foot expansion project includes a wastewater treatment plant and a new warehouse and packaging room.

The new space is expected to allow the company to boost production by 15 to 20 percent. The St. Albans location currently makes about two-thirds of the ice cream the company distributes globally.

The company hopes to open the new buildings in November.

