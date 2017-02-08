Be careful where you park your car before the snowstorm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Parking bans will be in place across western Massachusetts to help communities clear the snow from Thursday’s storm.

Under Springfield’s parking ban, there’s no parking on the odd side of the street between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Thursday, and then no parking on the even side of city streets from 7:00 p.m. Thursday to 7:00 a.m. Friday.

Keith Makarowski, the owner of Theodores’ on Worthington Street in downtown Springfield, told 22News he’s learns about parking bans by watching 22News, not from the city. He said, “We’ve kind of learned that the hard way. At times, when parking bans extended thru, and we weren’t really aware of it, we kind of relay on people like 22News for the information. To see when and where they are and then we just act accordingly.”

Off-street parking is your safest bet during a snow emergency. James Hollins, who lives in downtown Springfield, said, “Fortunately I work downtown, so I’m able to park in my parking garage at work. I live across the street from Mardi Gras and the 350 Complex, and they have secured parking as well. Besides that, I wouldn’t know where to park.”