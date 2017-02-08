Baystate Health receives $72K to help children with cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health’s Sadowsky Center for Children was awarded $72,000 to support children fighting cancer. Morgan “Momo” Morris was among the top fundraisers attending this special presentation on Wednesday.

The money was raised through the 16th Annual K-Ride Cycling event held in 2016. The event was founded in 2001, to honor 11-year-old Katelynn Battista of West Springfield, who died after a 10-year battle with cancer.

Domenick Battista, Katelynn’s father, told 22News the event’s success is due to strong community support. He said, “It worked out to be much more than we ever dreamed it would be. We’re in our 17th year, and raised well over $2-million.”

The next K-Ride event will be held at Hampshire College on June 11th.