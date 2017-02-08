Baker: “Stay off the roads” as storm moves into Massachusetts

BOSTON (STATE HOUSE NEWS SERVICE) – With a “major” winter storm moving into Massachusetts overnight, Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday evening urged residents to consider working from home, if possible, on Thursday and to stay off the roads as eight to 14 inches of snow are expected to fall across the state throughout the day.

Baker said he planned to wait until later Wednesday night to make a final call on whether government offices would be closed for the day Thursday, but the governor said fast accumulation, high winds and some coastal flooding are all expected from the storm.

“Both the morning and the evening commute and travel will be significantly impacted with snow covered roads, low visibility and possible white-out conditions,” Baker said at a 6 p.m. press conference in the State House. “We’re asking folks to stay off the roads tomorrow and not travel unless absolutely necessary and to take public transportation whenever possible.”

Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said both the T and the commuter rail were planning to run full schedules on Thursday, and transportation officials expect to deploy close to the full arsenal of 4,000 pieces of road equipment at the peak of the storm.

Baker said that the National Weather Service has predicted a “light and fluffy” snow that could accumulate as much as 3 inches per hour and sustained winds of between 25 and 35 miles per hour.

The storm is expected to move into the Boston area by around 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. and snow will continue to fall into the evening bringing as much as 18 inches to 20 inches in some isolated areas, the governor said.