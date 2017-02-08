249 Prostitution arrests in Super Bowl sting

(CNN) – Houston police cracked down on prostitution in the days leading up to the Super Bowl. Hundreds were arrested and their mugshots were released to the public. CNN spoke to one of the men arrested.

It wasn’t a fun question to ask and tonight hundreds may be to answering it to wives, friends and relatives. The Houston police department released 100 mug shots of those arrested in their undercover prostitution sting in the days leading up to and including the super bowl. There were 217 total and many, HPD says, take issue with their picture put on display.

Cpt. Dan Harris, of the Houston Police said, “We had several of them turn around and ask, ‘Are you going to put my picture out on the media?'”

Of those arrested, the notables are Efrail Velasquez who allegedly had his 4 year old in the car when he tried to buy sex. There was Emile Fair, a senior manager in HISD who the district says does not work around children. As well as two Houston firefighters and Wayne Jones.

Reporter: “Were you arrested for prostitution?”

Jones: “That’s what it says. When the truth comes out we’ll find out more.”

He’s a 73-year old retired HPD sergeant who still came to the door, though shirtless, despite knowing why we were there.

Reporter: “Is this embarrassing?”

Jones: “Sure it’s embarrassing, very embarrassing. My son called and said dad you’re on TV”

Jones retired 17 years ago from burglary and theft. Like the hundreds others, he’s accused of trying to buy sex from an undercover female officer. He was busted near his home

Jones said, “Sometimes things are said in jest, and you don’t follow through with it.”

The charge for many just a misdemeanor Jones for one will fight.

Jones said, “I would still go to court whether (CNN) uses it or not.”