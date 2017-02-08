1,000 new words added to Merriam-Webster’s online dictionary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Technology has enabled Merriam-Webster in Springfield to add a great many words to the dictionary every year.

Merriam-Webster Online has added more than 1,000 new words through its website; something that would require printing a new dictionary. Editor-at-Large Peter Sokolowski told 22News about how new words gain credibility with Merriam-Webster editors.

“If a word occurs frequently in the press, or in movies, or in novels, or magazines, then that’s a word that should be in the dictionary. If a word has entered the culture, it should enter the dictionary,” Sokolowski said.

Of the 1,000 new dictionary-approved words, “Seussian” is Sokolowski’s favorite, because it so completely captures the essence of everything related to Springfield’s favorite son, literary icon Dr. Seuss.