1,000 new words added to Merriam-Webster’s online dictionary

New words added as culture influences our speech

Sy Becker Published: Updated:
This screen shot provided by Merriam-Webster shows the new word "prosopagnosia" on the company's online dictionary Merriam-Webster.com. Merriam-Webster on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, added more than 1,000 new words and new definitions to existing entries on its website. (Merriam-Webster via AP)
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Technology has enabled Merriam-Webster in Springfield to add a great many words to the dictionary every year.

Merriam-Webster Online has added more than 1,000 new words through its website; something that would require printing a new dictionary. Editor-at-Large Peter Sokolowski told 22News about how new words gain credibility with Merriam-Webster editors.

“If a word occurs frequently in the press, or in movies, or in novels, or magazines, then that’s a word that should be in the dictionary. If a word has entered the culture, it should enter the dictionary,” Sokolowski said.

“Throw shade,” “Seussian” among new dictionary words

Of the 1,000 new dictionary-approved words, “Seussian” is Sokolowski’s favorite, because it so completely captures the essence of everything related to Springfield’s favorite son, literary icon Dr. Seuss.

