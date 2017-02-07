Westfield using different kind of de-icer to treat roadways

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Smaller winter storms, like the one we are seeing Tuesday, are certainly keeping salt trucks busy. No matter how much snow or ice falls, the plows and salt trucks have to be out working.

Westfield’s Department of Public Works uses a de-icing product called: “ClearLane enhanced de-icer.” It contains a pre-wetting agent and color agent, which sticks to the road surfaces faster and more effectively than dry salt. That minimizes the loss of de-icer from wind and traffic.

Because of the somewhat mild winter we have been having, Westfield has enough salt so far.

“We have a salt shed and we try and keep it full for the season, and we might need to fill it a couple times. But these last two seasons have been a lot more mild, which we’re fortunate because three years ago, we couldn’t get the salt we needed,” Deputy DPW Superintendent Casey Berube said.

In just the past year, Westfield has developed a program that allows the DPW to track their plows, and also track their cost per hour.