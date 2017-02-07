VIDEO: Snowball fight with Greenfield Police

Greenfield Snowball Fight

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Public Schools were closed Tuesday because of the winter weather. A 22News viewer took a video showing a snowball fight between Greenfield Police and the neighborhood kids.

The fight gets going at about 1:44 in the video.

According to Greenfield Chief of Police Robert Haigh Jr., the officers are identified as Officer Chris Rowell, Officer Laura Gordon, Officer Marcus Paulin and Sgt. Westerling.

