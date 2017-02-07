VIDEO: Snowball fight with Greenfield Police

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Public Schools were closed Tuesday because of the winter weather. A 22News viewer took a video showing a snowball fight between Greenfield Police and the neighborhood kids.

The fight gets going at about 1:44 in the video.

According to Greenfield Chief of Police Robert Haigh Jr., the officers are identified as Officer Chris Rowell, Officer Laura Gordon, Officer Marcus Paulin and Sgt. Westerling.

Do you have a video of something good happening in your community? Send it to us by e-mailing reportit@wwlp.com!