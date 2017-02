GRENNFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Being a police officer isn’t just about catching criminals, it is also about connecting with the community! 22News viewer Debbie Maria witnessed just that recently. She sent 22News video showing an officer throwing a football with two children in Greenfield.

According to Greenfield Chief of Police Robert Haigh Jr., the 3-11 officer is Michael McDowell.

Do you have a video of something good happening in your community? Send it to us by e-mailing reportit@wwlp.com!