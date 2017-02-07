“Throw shade,” “Seussian” among new dictionary words

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If the terms “throw shade,” “microaggression,” or “snollygoster” confuse you, you can now look up their meaning in the dictionary! Those are just three of 1,000 new words defined in on Merriam-Webster.com; the website of the Springfield-based dictionary maker.

The listing of new words ranges from the currently relevant, such as “safe space” (a place- as on a college campus- intended to be free of bias, conflict, criticism, or potentially threatening actions, ideas, or conversations) to the whimsical “Seussian” (of, relating to, or suggestive of the works of Dr. Seuss.)

“This is a significant addition of words to our dictionary, and it reflects both the breadth of English vocabulary and the speed with which that vocabulary changes,” said Lisa Schneider, Chief Digital Officer and Publisher at Merriam-Webster.

Some other new words include “arancini” (rounded balls of cooked rice with savory fillings- such as mozzarella cheese- that are covered with breadcrumbs and deep fried), “ghost” (a verb, meaning to abruptly cut off all contact with someone- such as a former romantic partner- by no longer accepting or responding to phone calls, instant messages, etc.), and “woo-woo” (dubiously or outlandishly mystical, supernatural, or unscientific.)

Interestingly, the word “snollygoster,” meaning a shrewd, unprincipled person, had actually been removed from the dictionary in the past. The word has seen a return in popularity, however, in part due to television host Bill O’Reilly, who uses it occasionally.