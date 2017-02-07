The Pioneer Valley has a new name: ‘West Mass’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Economic Development Council of Western Massachusetts collaborated to create this new brand for the area.

They said changing the name of the Pioneer Valley to “West Mass” will make it easier for people from outside of the area to recognize our region, and to make this a place they want to visit.

“Visitors come here, people relocate here; but also internally, I think if you talk to a lot of people and you ask folks when they tell people where they’re from, they don’t say Pioneer Valley. They probably don’t even say Springfield. Most of the time people say western Massachusetts,” said Marykay Wydra, President of the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The new name also comes with a new campaign, reminding people of the famous individuals who come from western Massachusetts; and billing the area as a region of firsts for the inventions and ideas to come from here.