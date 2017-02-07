The Order of William Pynchon award nominations requested

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Order of William Pynchon was established in 1915 by the Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts to recognize distinguished service to the community, and they need your nominations! Individuals from all walks of life have been presented with the Pynchon Medal for their efforts to improve our region. The award is the region’s oldest community service award and has served as the model for other awards like it around the country. David Cecchi, a Past President of Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts, and Chairman of the Pynchon Award Trustees, and Teresa Utt also a Past President of the Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts and a Pynchon Award Trustee, shared more.

The Order of William Pynchon

Nominations are due by February 28th

Awards presented on October 19th

Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts

