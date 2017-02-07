Suspect in Southwick gets arrested in Suffield over the weekend

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (The Westfield News) – The Southwick Police Department has been investigating a breaking and entering case in recent weeks where a suspect broke into the Sodom Mountain Campground in Southwick.

Kyle Mitchell, who is 32 years old and from East Hartland, Connecticut, has been identified as the prime suspect.

This past weekend, Southwick Police reached out to the Suffield Police Department in effort to execute a proper arrest on Mitchell.

Southwick Police Sergeant Detective Robert Landis and Officer David Massai have worked closely on this case. Officer Massai was able to get an arrest warrant for Mitchell from the Westfield District Court. The arrest warrant on Mitchell was for 12 counts of felony burglary in Southwick.

The arrest officially happened on Friday afternoon, when the Suffield Police Department received a tip that Mitchell was spotted at a local VFW in Suffield.

Mitchell is now being held on a $100,000 bond by the Suffield Police Department. According to Detective Landis, some of the stolen property from the trailers of the Sodom Mountain Campground, was recovered and found at a pawn shop in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

Mitchell was scheduled to be arraigned in Enfield Superior Court on Monday. More information will be released as the case continues.

