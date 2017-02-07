Steps to help kick the cigarette habit

Achieving small-steps will be easier to maintain

Kim Hutcherson, CNN Published: Updated:
cigarette

(CNN) – At the beginning of every year, people make resolutions to improve their lives. From exercising more, to eating out less, the New Year brings out the urge to better ourselves

One of the most popular resolutions people make is to quit smoking. There are more than one billion smokers worldwide, and every year many try to kick the habit

However, as most find, it’s not that easy. Data released by the Royal Society of Public Health in the U.K. shows that three in five people who resolved to quit smoking at New Year’s picked it back up by the end of January.

That, experts say, is because of the strong chemical addiction smokers must overcome. But, don’t be discouraged; you can ditch those cigarettes once and for all.

First, don’t give up if you slip up. It will happen. Second, start with setting smaller, more realistic goals…like using nicotine replacements, a patch or gum, in the beginning. Achieving small-steps will make lifestyle changes easier to maintain.

Copyright 2017 CNN

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s