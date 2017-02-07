State fire marshal wants you to be vigilant during Burn Awareness Week

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) – On Dec. 15, 1995, a 46-year-old woman was playing with a lighter in her jacket pocket as she walked down the street in Westfield, flicking the latch that released the lighter’s butane repeatedly. It seemed like an innocuous decision—just fiddling with a lighter to keep her hand busy.

However, these actions were costly. The lighter exploded and the butane gases trapped in the jacket ignited, sending flames through the jacket while also catching fire to her clothes. The Westfield Fire Department and emergency medical personnel did all they could but the woman died from her injuries.

This story is just one example of what can happen when someone is not paying attention to the risks of fires and burns. That is why the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Westfield Fire Department want you to be more aware of possible heat injuries, especially burns, that can occur due to fire and heat sources during Burn Awareness Week this week.

“We’re all so distracted all the time, it’s those everyday things that we take advantage of that can lead to a burn injury,” Westfield Fire Chief Mary Regan, said.

Indeed, burns can occur not just due to flames or from flammable devices, but through everyday items and acts like boiling water or hot tea. According to the state fire marshal, scald burns from hot liquids make up 19 percent of the burn injuries in older adults, as well as “scalds from hot beverages like coffee and tea, hot water in the tub and spilled cooking liquids caused 88 percent of the burns to children under 5 in 2015.”

It is also important that you remain aware of open flames and other heat sources however, because even if they don’t burn you they can potentially cause significant damage to your home or residence. Some tips for this from Regan include limiting the loose-fitting clothing while around open flames and cooking, keep whatever is being cooked on the back burners to reduce potential for it to be knocked over, no candles left unattended and be aware of pets when open flames are around since their tails could catch fire or they can knock over candles to cause a fire.

Also, make sure that the liquids you may encounter are not at a scalding temperature. State fire marshal suggests setting your water heaters to 125 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent water burns, since even a tub full of hot water could burn a child. Additionally, be sure that when you are working on a car or some sort of radiator, that the temperature has cooled sufficiently so hot liquid will not cause a burn coming out.

If you or someone you know has been burned, then the state fire marshal and Regan suggest that you use cold water to help soothe and heal the injury. Do not use lotions, ointments, butters or other topical salves because it could cause more damage to the injury. Additionally, if the burn is beyond a minor or first degree burn—such as blistering or peeling of the skin, open wounds from the burn or blackening or whitening of the affected skin are some signs of worse burns—then medical attention may be needed and it is suggested that you do not hesitate in calling 911.